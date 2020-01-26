|
Wanda McLaurin
October 19, 1934 - January 23, 2020
New Bern
New Bern, NC
Mrs. Wanda H. McLaurin, 85, went to her heavenly Father Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born in Durham, NC to Earl and Pearl Henry and graduated from Durham High School. Following that, she attended Campbell College and New Orleans Baptist Seminary. While raising her family with her husband Horace, she attended night school at NC Central University and UNC-Greensboro where she earned her Masters in Education.
Wanda became an elementary school teacher with a career spanning over 25 years in the NC School system, including Durham, Alamance, Carteret, Hertford, Aberdeen, and Craven districts. After retiring, she continued to teach at Craven Community College helping adult students obtain their GED. As a minister's wife, she touched many lives with her music, teaching, serving as a cub scout den leader, church choir member and Sunday School teacher.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Huffman officiating. The family will gather for a reception following the services. Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens in Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Wanda's name, may be made to Trinity UMC, PO Box 12867 New Bern NC 28561.
Wanda is survived by her two sons, Tim McLaurin, and wife Emily, of Morehead City; Thad McLaurin, and wife Mitzi, of Greensboro; her six grandchildren, Brianna Swann, and husband Kevin, of Durham; Duncan McLaurin, and wife Sarah, of Whitsett; April McLaurin of Durham; Rayna McLaurin of Durham; Ellery McLaurin of Greensboro; and Logan McLaurin of Morehead City; and her one great grandson, Lachlan McLaurin of Whitsett. Mac Mac, you were a wonderful mom and grandmom... you will be missed...
Arrangements with Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations.
