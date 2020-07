Wanda Palese

Wanda Fox PaleseMebaneWanda Fox Palese, 70, of Mebane, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Hospice Home in Burlington after a courageous, lengthy battle with cancer.A native of Person County, she was preceded in death by her parents Rainey and Clarisse Fox and step father, Henry Parker.Survivors include one sister, Sandra Staley (Jimmy) of Graham; nephew, Jayson Staley (Sandy) of Graham; and several loving cousins.Wanda graduated from Watts School of Nursing and worked for many years at Watts Hospital and Durham General Hospital.A private celebration of life service will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com