Wanda Palese

Wanda Fox Palese
Mebane
Wanda Fox Palese, 70, of Mebane, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Hospice Home in Burlington after a courageous, lengthy battle with cancer.
A native of Person County, she was preceded in death by her parents Rainey and Clarisse Fox and step father, Henry Parker.
Survivors include one sister, Sandra Staley (Jimmy) of Graham; nephew, Jayson Staley (Sandy) of Graham; and several loving cousins.
Wanda graduated from Watts School of Nursing and worked for many years at Watts Hospital and Durham General Hospital.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
