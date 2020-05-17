Warren Spencer Summey Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Spencer Summey, Jr.

Hillsborough

Warren Spencer Summey, Jr., 67, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home in Hillsborough. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Warren Spencer Summey and Agnes Odell Smith Summey.

Mr. Summey was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard.

Mr. Summey is survived by his wife, Wanda Mashburn Summey; sisters, Carol Summey, Jan Hemby (Billy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all the family.
Delores Hatley Bayless
Neighbor
May 16, 2020
I remember Spencers growing up. He was a kind fellow. He, my brother, Johnny, and I had a great time. Prayers for his family.
Delores
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved