Warren Spencer Summey, Jr.
Hillsborough
Warren Spencer Summey, Jr., 67, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home in Hillsborough. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Warren Spencer Summey and Agnes Odell Smith Summey.
Mr. Summey was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard.
Mr. Summey is survived by his wife, Wanda Mashburn Summey; sisters, Carol Summey, Jan Hemby (Billy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 17, 2020.