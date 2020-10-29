Wayne Nichols Watson, Sr.



Durham



Mr. Wayne Nichols Watson, Sr., of Durham, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.



Wayne was born in Durham County on November 3, 1933, the son of the late William Edgar Watson, Sr. and Alma Florence Nicholas Watson. He was predeceased by his only sister, Marie House, and nine brothers, W.E. Watson, Jr.; David C. Watson, Luther Watson, Linwood T. (Blue) Watson, Donald K. Watson, Connie R. Watson, Larry D. Watson, Sr., Ronald L. Watson, and Billy P. Watson, and a granddaughter, Debra Watson Honeycutt.



Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Dorothy (Dot) Roberts Watson; one daughter, Donna W. Holloman of Durham and six sons: Wayne N. (Toby) Watson, Jr. of Roanoke, VA; Myron K. Watson and wife Lisa of Tulsa, OK; Johnny R. Mangum and wife Sherry of Dublin, GA; Jimmy Webster and wife Liliana of Knoxville, TN; Gregg Webster and wife Ashley of Hillsborough; and Dean F. Webster of Durham. He has ten grandchildren, which includes 2 special grandsons, Wayne Nick Watson, III. and Lucas Webster, and 15 great grandchildren.



Wayne grew up in Durham County and attended Glenn Elementary, Oak Gove High School, and Durham Tech. He joined the Durham Police Department in 1960 and retired as a Sergeant in 1985. He then worked 11 years as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal C.S.O. for seven years and retired for a third time in 2006. He and Dot enjoyed traveling, and treasured the friendship of the many Shrine nobles and wives they met through the years.



Wayne was a member and past president of Redwood Ruritan Club, past president of the NC Retired Peace Officers Association, past president of Durham FOP Lodge #2, and member of the Durham County Law Enforcement 20 Year Club. He was a member of Knap of Reeds Masonic Lodge #158, Bahama, NC; Sudan Shrine Temple, New Bern, NC; and a 45-year member of the Sudan Legion of Honor, where he served as commander of the South Atlantic Shrine Legion of Honor in 2008/2009; and an active member of American Legion Post #7 in Durham. He was an active member of Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church and the Genesis Sunday School class. Wayne enjoyed his many friends through the years and never met a stranger.



Pallbearers will be Ray Thurston, John Byrd, Danny Roberts, Mark Pennington, K.W. Roberts and Mike Evans.



Honorary pallbearers are his nephews, Joe Watson; William E. (Butch) Watson, III; Larry D. Watson, Jr.; Dennis Watson; Donald K. (Rocky) Watson, Jr.; Chris Watson, Jamine Watson; David Watson, Jr.; Steve Watson, Jeff Watson, and good friend, Paul Pipkin.



Funeral service will be held at Hudson Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Chaplain Phil Wiggins and Dr. Reverend Suzanne Cobb. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Durham Police Honor Guard.



It was his request that flowers be omitted and donations be made to Fletcher's Chapel UMC at 1919 Fletcher's Chapel Rd., Durham, NC 27703 or Masonic Home for Children at 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.



