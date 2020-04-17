|
Wayne Poole
January 27, 1948- April 15, 2020
Rougemont
Wayne Poole, 72, of Rougemont, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late James Poole and Marie Hunt Poole. In addition he is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Poole Cabe; brothers, Reed, Alvis, Gary and Ronnie Poole; sister, Brenda P. Matheson. Mr. Poole was a truck driver for over 35 years.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Mangum Poole of Rougemont; daughter, Christy Poole Johnson and husband, Joe Johnson, Jr. of Roxboro; two sisters: Carolyn P. Painter (Woody) of Roxboro and Joann P. Piatt of Zebulon; two grandchildren: Jeremiah Johnson and Dalton Johnson.
Memorial graveside service will be 2 PM Friday, April 17, 2020 at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Link officiating. The family will received friends at the home.
Due to the Executive Order regarding the COVID-19, the attendance will be limited to 50 people
Memorials may be made to Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2020