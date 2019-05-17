Lt. Col. Ret. Wes Coltrane



Lt. Col. Ret. Wes Coltrane, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home in Norlina, NC. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Carl Wesley Coltrane, Sr. and Eunice Burns Coltrane. In addition to his parents, Mr. Coltrane was also predeceased by a grandson, Caleb Stocking.



Mr. Coltrane was a member of Amis Chapel Church and a retired Lt. Colonel of the U.S. Army. He graduated with a Master's of Art Degree. He had a love for the outdoors, especially fishing, boating and hunting. Mr. Coltrane also had a love for dogs.



Mr. Coltrane is survived by his wife, Donna Coltrane; sons, Brian W. Coltrane (Kelly); Stan E. Tilley (Dawn); daughters Wendy T. Stocking (Greg), Paula T. Floyd (Frank); brother, John Coltrane; grandchildren, Amos Tilley, Dillon Floyd, Savannah Tilley, Rachel Coltrane, David Coltrane, Dale Floyd, Joshua Stocking; and great-granddaughter, Emma K. Williams.



A visitation will be held Saturday, May 18th from 2-4 pm at Clements Funeral Home, Durham. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at Clements Funeral Chapel with Rev. Craig Phelps officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Salisbury National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.