American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilhelmenia B. Gray


1941 - 2019
Wilhelmenia B. Gray Obituary
Wilhelmenia Benjamin Gray

Carrboro

Wilhelmenia Benjamin Gray was born to the late Elliott and Esther Benjamin on November 17, 1941 in Brevard, North Carolina. She departed this life on March 30, 2019 in Carrboro, NC. Wilhelmenia was married to late William Gray, Sr. for 36 years. She had four children with one daughter, Jaqueline Baldwin preceding her in death. Wilhelmenia leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters: Esther Headen (Todd) of Chapel Hill, NC; Deborah Gray-Ford (Mike) of Durham, NC; one son, William Gray, Jr. (Kendra) of Hillsborough, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at American Cremation and Funeral Services 1204 Person St. Durham, NC 27703. The family will be accepting visitors at 601 Jones Ferry Rd Apt G6, Carrboro, NC 27510.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2019
