William A. Garrett
Durham
William A. Garrett, 86, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Wade and Helga Rogers Garrett. In addition to his parents, Mr. Garrett was also predeceased by his wife, Jewel Cates Garrett; and sister, Joanne Gibson.
Mr. Garrett was a retired mechanic of Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company.
Mr. Garrett is survived by his daughters, Susan Carter (Mitchell), Dianne Phillips (Shuller); sons, Roger L. Garrett (Rhonda), Rodney D. Garrett (Lynn), Tim Garrett (Jennifer); brothers, Herbert Garrett, Rogers Garrett, Wayne Garrett; sisters, Joyce Nelson, Sue Canoy; grandchildren, Robby Garrett, Holly Garrett, Josh Garrett, April Draeger, Wade Garrett, Megan Carter, Jack Garrett, Jason Garrett, Chelsey Harward, Dustin Fisher, Derrick Fisher; and great-grandchildren, Logan Gilbert, Peyton Gilbert, Brianna Garrett, Gray Garrett, Teagen Garrett.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30th at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a .
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019