Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery

William A. Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Garrett Obituary
William A. Garrett

Durham

William A. Garrett, 86, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Wade and Helga Rogers Garrett. In addition to his parents, Mr. Garrett was also predeceased by his wife, Jewel Cates Garrett; and sister, Joanne Gibson.

Mr. Garrett was a retired mechanic of Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company.

Mr. Garrett is survived by his daughters, Susan Carter (Mitchell), Dianne Phillips (Shuller); sons, Roger L. Garrett (Rhonda), Rodney D. Garrett (Lynn), Tim Garrett (Jennifer); brothers, Herbert Garrett, Rogers Garrett, Wayne Garrett; sisters, Joyce Nelson, Sue Canoy; grandchildren, Robby Garrett, Holly Garrett, Josh Garrett, April Draeger, Wade Garrett, Megan Carter, Jack Garrett, Jason Garrett, Chelsey Harward, Dustin Fisher, Derrick Fisher; and great-grandchildren, Logan Gilbert, Peyton Gilbert, Brianna Garrett, Gray Garrett, Teagen Garrett.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30th at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a .

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now