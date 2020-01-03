|
William Alan Gourley
Hillsborough
William Alan Gourley, 55, of Hillsborough, NC passed away Sunday December 29, 2019.
Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Saturday January 4, 2020 at Union Grove United Methodist Church, Hillsborough, NC with Rev. Ken Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
A native of Orange County, NC Alan was the son of William Douglas Gourley and Linda McKee Gourley-Utley. Alan was an "Old Fashioned" family man and "Mama's Boy" who was a "Hero" to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid wrestling fan. Alan was a selfless, generous, hardworking son, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly.
Survivors include his parents; daughters, Bridget Baxter and husband, Matthew, and Danielle Brockman and husband, Sean; sons, Bryan Gourley and girlfriend, Brittney Clark, and Wesley Gourley and fiancé, Megan Smith; his fiancé, Cheryl Adkins and her four children; twenty grandchildren; sisters, Jeannette Flack and husband, Roscoe, and Brandy Bynum and husband, Mike; brothers, Brad Gourley, Bill Gourley, and Stephen Gourley; and two nephews, Joshua Flack and Owen Bynum.
Alan was preceded in death by his daughter, Betsy Irene Gourley; and step-father, Walter Utley.
The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday January 3, 2020 at Union Grove United Methodist Church, Hillsborough, NC.
Arrangements by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Lambeth Chapel. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 3, 2020