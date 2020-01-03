Home

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
336-993-2121
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Union Grove United Methodist Church
Hillsborough, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Union Grove United Methodist Church
Hillsborough, NC
View Map

William Alan Gourley

William Alan Gourley Obituary
William Alan Gourley

Hillsborough

William Alan Gourley, 55, of Hillsborough, NC passed away Sunday December 29, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Saturday January 4, 2020 at Union Grove United Methodist Church, Hillsborough, NC with Rev. Ken Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A native of Orange County, NC Alan was the son of William Douglas Gourley and Linda McKee Gourley-Utley. Alan was an "Old Fashioned" family man and "Mama's Boy" who was a "Hero" to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid wrestling fan. Alan was a selfless, generous, hardworking son, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly.

Survivors include his parents; daughters, Bridget Baxter and husband, Matthew, and Danielle Brockman and husband, Sean; sons, Bryan Gourley and girlfriend, Brittney Clark, and Wesley Gourley and fiancé, Megan Smith; his fiancé, Cheryl Adkins and her four children; twenty grandchildren; sisters, Jeannette Flack and husband, Roscoe, and Brandy Bynum and husband, Mike; brothers, Brad Gourley, Bill Gourley, and Stephen Gourley; and two nephews, Joshua Flack and Owen Bynum.

Alan was preceded in death by his daughter, Betsy Irene Gourley; and step-father, Walter Utley.

The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday January 3, 2020 at Union Grove United Methodist Church, Hillsborough, NC.

Arrangements by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Lambeth Chapel. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 3, 2020
