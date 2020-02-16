|
William "Billy" Alexander Riley
Roxboro
William "Billy" Alexander Riley, 81, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. Billy was affectionately known as "Goober" and was born in Durham Co., the son of the late Otto Fuller Riley and the late Lois Brewer Riley. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Shayla Blythe Walters.
Billy was a long-time member of Hillsborough United Methodist Church. He attended Hillsboro High School and was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Hillsborough Masonic Eagle Lodge #19 AF&AM. Billy loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, golfing, and telling a good joke. He was a Demon Deacon Fan, often relaxing in front of the tv to watch any of the ACC teams. Billy won multiple awards at Barbecue competitions including Hillsborough Hog Day. He was also an avid competitor in the North Carolina Senior Olympics for years and won medals in various competitions including table tennis, pool, archery, bocce, and even won the Senior Center State Archery Competition. He retired from Duke Medical Center after 35 years as a Radiology Technologist, and from Mebane Home Telephone Company.
Billy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna Koontz Riley; daughters, Tammy Riley Matthews and husband Kevin; Stacey Riley Walters and husband Roland; grandchildren, Kristan Ashley Matthews Cooley and husband Jon; Kevin Tyler Matthews and Evan Lynn Walters.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 23 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough with Dr. David Chambers officiating. Friends are invited to publicly reminisce with fond stories about Billy during the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shayla's World, Inc., a pending non-profit that was formed following the death of Billy's beloved special needs granddaughter, Shayla, to provide support and services to families of special needs children. Checks can be mailed to Shayla's World, PO Box 486, Efland, NC 27243.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 16, 2020