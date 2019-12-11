|
William (Bill) W. Barrow, Jr.
July 28, 1925 - December 9, 2019
Durham
William (Bill) W. Barrow Jr., age (94), went to be with his Lord on Monday December 9, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1925 to the late William and Gladys Barrow.
Mr. Barrow was born in Clinton, NC but lived most of his life in Durham, NC attending Durham High School.
He worked for the Herald Sun newspaper Engraving Department retiring after 43 years of service.
He was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ, teaching Bible studies and Sunday School for over 30 years.
Mr. Barrow is survived by his daughter Cindy Johnson and son Steve Barrow and 5 grandchildren. Mr. Barrow was preceded in death by his wife Doris Barrow.
Mr. Barrow served 'Honorably' in the U.S. Army during WW2, receiving two Bronze Stars for 'Meritorious Service'.
Graveside services will be held 11:00AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome however in lieu of flowers donations may be made to NC Hospice.
The Bill Barrow family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 11, 2019