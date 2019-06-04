Williams A Beard



May 30, 1927 - May 31, 2019



Durham NC



William (Bill) Allen Beard 92 passed away May 31, 2019 in Durham, NC. He was born May 30, 1927 in Bedford County, Bedford VA. to the late John G. and Sadie Eubank Beard. He was preceded in death by a son William A. Beard Jr., a brother James P. Beard, sisters Clara DeWitt (Garland), Colleen Crotinger (Larry) and Mary Reid (Fred). He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Moore Beard of 68 years, a daughter Barbara, son John (Cindy) and a granddaughter Micala (Trey).



William served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 10/31/1944 to 6/21/1946, as a Motor Machinist Mate on a LST 494, Campaign South Pacific, later graduating from Phillips Business College, Lynchburg, VA., as a Junior Executive accounting and Stenographic Courses in 1949. He retired from Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co. Durham N.C. as a Rate Analysis in the Traffic Dept. after 30 years of service.



Graveside services will be held at Wards Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery Crewe VA on June 9, 2019 at 1:30PM with a Military Service.



Please consider donations to Wards Chapel Methodist Church.



