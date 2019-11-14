Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
112 S Graham St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 967-3288
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map

William Carter Jr.


1949 - 2019
William Carter Jr. Obituary
William Carter Jr.

Chapel Hill

Mr. William Carter Jr, known to many as Bill or Jap, was born on January 4, 1949 in the Bronx, New York. Just three weeks after the death of his wife and love of his life, Elaine Jones Carter, he entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 9 th at UNC Hospitals.

Bill attended Lincoln High and graduated from Chapel Hill School. He received his BS in Accounting from North Carolina Central University and MBA from Pfeiffer University. He retired from both Durham County Tax Collectors Office and Chapel Hill Transit. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Chapel Hill and the Ammi #15 Masonic Lodge. His home going celebration will be held at First Baptist Church, in Chapel Hill, at 12:30 pm on Friday, November 15th . Viewing begins at 12:00.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 14, 2019
