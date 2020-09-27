1/
William Clark
William Ronald Clark

October 11, 1941- September 25, 2020

Henderson

William Ronald "Ronnie" Clark, 78, of Pebble Hill Lane, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Maria Parham Health. Born in Durham County on October 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles William Clark and Gladys Broach Clark. Ronnie was a Veteran of the US Army Reserves and a member of Island Creek Baptist Church. He was retired from Duke University Hospital where he worked as a construction supervisor. Ronnie's hobbies included fishing and golf and he loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. His civic involvement included him being a member of the Townsville Lion's Club and a past Master Mason of the Bahama Masonic Lodge.

A graveside service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Island Creek Baptist Church by Rev. Johnny Yount and Rev. Marshall Neathery.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Atkinson Clark of the home; a daughter, Alison Wilkins and husband Clint of Lynchburg, VA; a grandson, William Cody Wilkins and wife Kimberly; a great grandson, Maverick Reed Wilkins; a sister, Jean Mangum of Hurdle Mills; and a brother, Ralph Clark of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kent Mangum, Jay Mangum, Monty Mangum, Robert Thaxton, Andy Perkinson and Walter Hughes.

The family will receive friends following the service at Island Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Maria Parham Cancer Center, 566 Ruin Creek Rd, Henderson, NC 27536 or Island Creek Baptist Church, 950 Stagecoach Road, Henderson, NC 27537.

Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
