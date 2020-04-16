|
|
William Clyde Peele
January 5, 1941 - April 14, 2020
Durham
William Clyde Peele, 79, of Durham, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late Clyde Peele and Kathleen Glenn Peele. Mr. Peele served in the US Navy and attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church. He took great pride in his faith, family, and farm.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Aiken Peele of Durham; four children: Kimberly Peele Kreem of Durham, Stasha Kathryn Castillo of Durham, Sonya Mary Batchelor of Raleigh and Aaron Aiken Peele of Durham and eleven grandchildren.
The immediate family will have a private memorial service.
Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1104 Milton Road, Durham, NC 27712.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 16, 2020