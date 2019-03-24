Dr. William D. Currie Sr.

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. William Deems Currie, Sr.



Albemarle



Dr. William "Bill" Deems Currie, Sr., passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 14, 2019, in Albemarle, North Carolina. He was born on September 4, 1935 to Kenneth and Elsie Currie in Wallace, North Carolina and he was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Anna S. Currie, and his brother, Kenneth "Kent" M. Currie, Jr.



Dr. Currie was educated at Davidson College as an undergraduate (Class of 1957), and he received his Ph.D. at UNC Chapel Hill in Biochemistry. He met his lovely wife, Anna S. Currie of Sampson County, North Carolina, on the shores of White Lake, and they married on April 2, 1961. They moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where their first son was born, and returned to North Carolina, settling in Durham, where their second son was born, and where he accepted a position in the Department of Radiology at Duke University Medical School, where he remained until his retirement. He was an accomplished research professor and he enjoyed teaching medical school students.



Bill loved the Lord and was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Durham, where he served as an elder. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the Outer Banks for many years with his wife and sons, travelling the world with Anna, and indefatigably cheering for the UNC Tarheels. He was a devoted husband and father, sacrificing for the needs of family before his own. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.



Those left to cherish his memory include his son, William Deems Currie, Jr., and his fiancé Gail Johnson; son Patrick W. Currie, his wife Lisa Currie and their children Virginia, Holland, Lachlann and Angus; sister-in-law Catherine "Putsie" Currie and her children, Mark Currie, Rich Currie and Catherine DiLoreto; sister-in-law Carol Stone and her husband, Ed Stone. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.