William E. "Bill" Hull
Sebring, FL
William Elliott Hull, 74, died January 29 in Sebring, Fla. He was born in Durham to florists Helen Puckett and Claude Hull. A graduate of Northern High School, he attended UNC-Chapel Hill and served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Turkey.
He worked for many years as a floral designer at University Florist in Chapel Hill, Bob Strother Gallery in Cary, and in Delray Beach, Fla., before retiring.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Tom and Charles. He is survived by his husband, Tim Hunter, of Sebring, his brother Sam, nieces Teressa Walters and Susan Pierce, and many loving friends who remember his wit and joy for living. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 5, 2020