Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Summit Church Brier Creek Campus

William Edward "Billy" Allison


1953 - 2019
William Edward "Billy" Allison Obituary
William "Billy" Edward Allison

DURHAM

Mr. William "Billy" Edward Allison, 65, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Mr. Allison was born December 23, 1953 in Portsmouth, VA, predeceased by Charles Allison and Addie Allison. He was the owner of Allison Brothers Specialties Inc. Mr. Allison was an active member of Summit Church. He loved dancing, painting, camping and raising a ruckus at Bob Evans. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, brother, comedian and friend to all.

Mr. Allison is survived by his children, Tiffany and Tyler Allison; brothers, Kenny, Phil, Steve and Mike Allison; sister, Diana Temple.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Summit Church Brier Creek Campus.

Flowers are acceptable or donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street, Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or Summit Church, 2335 Presidential Drive, Durham, NC 27703-8063
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 11, 2019
Remember
