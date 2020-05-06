William Edward Welch, Sr.



Durham



Mr. William "Bill" Edward Welch, Sr., 93, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living.



Mr. Welch was born on September 21, 1926 to John and Nolia Welch in Chatham County, NC. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was retired from the US Post Office after 25 years as a postal clerk. Bill enjoyed house painting as his part-time work. He was a hard-working man and always provided for his family. Bill was a member of Faith Baptist Durham and served as a Deacon. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Mr. Welch was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nolia Welch; wife, Doris Babb Welch; his brother, John S. Welch, Jr.; sisters, Lina Dowd, Leyta Dowd, Vivian Holloway, Ada Landolph; and step-sister, Zora Melton. He is survived by his son, William "Bill" Edward Welch, Jr. of Chatham, VA; daughter, Kathy O'Dell (Denny) of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Jason O'Dell (Heather) of Nashville, TN, Regan Welch of Durham, NC, and Carson Welch of Durham, NC; and great-grandchildren, Lillian Mae O'Dell, and Piper Avery O'Dell.



A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hudson Funeral Home will offer the public an opportunity to stop by and view or sign a register book during normal business hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gideon's International at the following address, The Gideons International, P.O. Box 15303, Durham, NC 27704-0303.



