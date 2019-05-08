Services Brooks & White Funeral Home 907 Durham Road Roxboro , NC 27573 (336) 599-3171 Funeral service 5:00 PM Duke University Chapel Visitation Following Services Blue Devil Tower Dr. William Elwood Garrett Jr.

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. William Elwood Garrett, Jr.



April 23, 1949 - May 4, 2019



Bahama



Dr. William Elwood Garrett, Jr. of Bahama passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 70. Born April 23, 1949, in Person County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William Elwood Garrett, Sr. and Almeade Gentry Garrett. He was a member of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church.



Dr. Garrett was a consummate physician, clinician–scientist, and teacher during his over 40 years of service to Duke University Medical Center and his patients. As a specialist in sports medicine for thirty years, he served as the Medical Director of the U.S. Soccer Federation and Team Physician for the U.S. Men and Women's National Soccer teams, as well as many Duke teams. As a teacher, he has the unique distinction of earning the Outstanding Teacher Award by both the residents at the Duke and UNC Departments of Orthopaedics.



As a leader, Dr. Garrett served as President of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Herodicus Society. He served on the Boards of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He was also awarded the Duke Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Master Orthopaedist Award.



Even with all of Dr. Garrett's professional accomplishments, he was best known to friends and family simply as "Billy," Dad to his sons, and Bop to his grandchildren. His quick wit and sense of humor always left people smiling or laughing at one of his famous jokes – even when the joke was on them! From a very early age, he was a mischief maker, and at 70 years old that mischievous twinkle in his eyes was ever present. Billy loved life – he loved living it on the tennis courts, on the ski slopes, at the family lakehouse, and on adventures all over the world. Most of all, Billy loved his family, his children, and his wife Janice. He spent 49 years driving her crazy and making her laugh – not always on the same days! He was loved by his family as much as he loved them. In remembrance, the family fondly invites you to celebrate his life by telling your favorite Billy Garrett story.



Billy is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Kirby Garrett; his three sons: David Garrett and wife, Kary; Michael "Mikey" Garrett and wife, Laura; and Jonathan Garrett and wife, Jennifer, all of Bahama; his nine grandchildren: Will, Cole, Bo, Grace, Maggie, Ella, Johnny, Jessie and Julianne Garrett; his brother, Dr. Stephen D. Garrett and wife, Carla; his sister, Bonnie G. Perkins and husband, Richard; his sisters-in-law, Diane Kirby Austin and husband, Bill, and Kim Kirby-Hazel and husband, Jay; many nieces and nephews; his life-long friends, Dr. John R. Bradsher and wife, Shirley.



Funeral service will be at 5 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Duke University Chapel with the Rev. Robert Bergland and Dr. Richard Simpson officiating. A reception and visitation will follow the service at the Blue Devil Tower overlooking Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium.



Pallbearers will be William Garrett, Cole Garrett, Bo Garrett, Johnny Garrett, Dr. Mark Austin, Richard Perkins II, Henry Newell Jr., John Lohnes and Dr. Tyra Hornsby.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Piedmont Orthopaedic Foundation - William E. Garrett Education Fund, which will be used to help fund the education of orthopaedic residents, which was one of his joys. (Piedmont Orthopaedic Foundation, Duke Medical Center, Box 3706, Durham NC, 27710)



Please check http://brooksandwhite.com/obituaryView.php?obitId=3006 for further information about the service.



Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com. Published in HeraldSun on May 8, 2019