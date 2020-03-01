|
William "Bill" Emery Bowles
Durham
William "Bill" Emery Bowles, 100, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Croasdaile Village Retirement Community in Durham. He was born and raised in Person County, the son of the late David Pratt Bowles and Mary Ethel Rogers Bowles. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowles was also predeceased by his wife, Helen Gamble Bowles; and brother, Victor Pratt Bowles.
Mr. Bowles is survived by his daughters, Jo Ann Wilson (Phil), Marie Carolyn Schmitt (Rick); sister, Mary Leonard; grandchildren, Sarah Wilson, Candace Wilson, Hannah Schmitt, Micah Schmitt, Lauren Miller (Trent); and great-granddaughter, Olivia Miller.
Mr. Bowles was a graduate of Helena High School. Mr. Bowles served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a POW from December 1944 until May 1945. After his military service, he was the owner and operator of Appliance & TV Center in Durham from 1963 until 1987. He was a member of the Durham Civitan Club for over 57 years and was a former member of the Durham Sales Executive Club. Mr. Bowles was an avid golfer and was a member of Eno's Senior Golf Course and Ochoneeche Golf Course. He was a longtime member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, joining in the early 1950's.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Few Chapel at Croasdaile Village. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice: Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704; Durham Rescue Mission: PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703; or the Durham Civitan Club: 253 Country Club Dr., Durham, NC 27712.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 1, 2020