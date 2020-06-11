William Eugene Finch
April 25, 1939 - June 9, 2020
Oxford
William Eugene Finch
William was born April 25, 1939 in Oxford, NC to Willie Walton Finch and Ruth Blanks Finch. William lived in Granville County his entire life and graduated from Franklinton High School in 1957. He then served in the North Carolina National Guard where he was a member of the 1/113th Artillery Division and was he honorably discharged in 1962. After graduating high school and during his National Guard service, William went to work for Charlie Jones at Jones Drug Store on Hillsboro St. in downtown Oxford. He worked there as a pharmacy technician for 53 years, was a cornerstone of the establishment and was known by first name by nearly everyone who walked in the front door. Later in his life, William worked with Morris Hedgepeth at South Side Drug Store to help keep himself busy. William was a faithful member of West Oxford Baptist Church for many years, where he filled several roles, to include treasurer and deacon specifically. Most recently he was a member of Central Baptist church in Henderson, NC. William was an upstanding member of our community and was loved and highly respected by those who were lucky enough to know him. He deeply loved his entire family, his church and our community and his outgoing personality and perfect smile will be sorely missed.
William is survived by his wife of 63 PROUD years, Betty Finch; his children, Angela Finch Sutton and Adam Finch; his grand-children, Blake Turner and wife Nicole, Logan Turner and wife Christa, Joshua Finch, Jacob Finch, Hanna Finch, Adam Neil Finch; and great grand-children, Caleb Finch and Kaomi Watson. He was pre-deceased by four siblings: JW Finch, Thomas Finch, Sarah Finch Addison and Gladys Finch Valentine and is survived by his brother Andrew Finch.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care or the Children's Ministry at Central Baptist Church.
Amedisys Hospice Care 3320 US1 Highway, Suite B, Franklinton NC 27525
Central Baptist Church 2574 Ruin Creek Rd, Henderson NC 27537
A special thanks goes to all of the care providers at Brantwood Nursing & Rehab Center and Amedisys Hospice Care for their care and support during William's illness.
Online condolences may be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com. Select Obituaries.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Finch family.
April 25, 1939 - June 9, 2020
Oxford
William Eugene Finch
William was born April 25, 1939 in Oxford, NC to Willie Walton Finch and Ruth Blanks Finch. William lived in Granville County his entire life and graduated from Franklinton High School in 1957. He then served in the North Carolina National Guard where he was a member of the 1/113th Artillery Division and was he honorably discharged in 1962. After graduating high school and during his National Guard service, William went to work for Charlie Jones at Jones Drug Store on Hillsboro St. in downtown Oxford. He worked there as a pharmacy technician for 53 years, was a cornerstone of the establishment and was known by first name by nearly everyone who walked in the front door. Later in his life, William worked with Morris Hedgepeth at South Side Drug Store to help keep himself busy. William was a faithful member of West Oxford Baptist Church for many years, where he filled several roles, to include treasurer and deacon specifically. Most recently he was a member of Central Baptist church in Henderson, NC. William was an upstanding member of our community and was loved and highly respected by those who were lucky enough to know him. He deeply loved his entire family, his church and our community and his outgoing personality and perfect smile will be sorely missed.
William is survived by his wife of 63 PROUD years, Betty Finch; his children, Angela Finch Sutton and Adam Finch; his grand-children, Blake Turner and wife Nicole, Logan Turner and wife Christa, Joshua Finch, Jacob Finch, Hanna Finch, Adam Neil Finch; and great grand-children, Caleb Finch and Kaomi Watson. He was pre-deceased by four siblings: JW Finch, Thomas Finch, Sarah Finch Addison and Gladys Finch Valentine and is survived by his brother Andrew Finch.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care or the Children's Ministry at Central Baptist Church.
Amedisys Hospice Care 3320 US1 Highway, Suite B, Franklinton NC 27525
Central Baptist Church 2574 Ruin Creek Rd, Henderson NC 27537
A special thanks goes to all of the care providers at Brantwood Nursing & Rehab Center and Amedisys Hospice Care for their care and support during William's illness.
Online condolences may be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com. Select Obituaries.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Finch family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.