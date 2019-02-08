Services Brooks & White Funeral Home 907 Durham Road Roxboro , NC 27573 (336) 599-3171 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Theresa Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Theresa Baptist Church William F. Briggs

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Franklin Briggs



Roxboro



William Franklin Briggs, 78, of 688 Jasper Clayton Rd., Roxboro, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Briggs was the son of the late Dolph Zack and Ava Solomon Briggs. Mr. Briggs was a retired carpenter and loved gardening, giving most of his produce away, rabbit hunting and family camping. His first love was Jesus Christ and he was witnessing to people up until his death. He was a member of Theresa Baptist Church where he was a deacon since 1962 and serving on numerous committees. He was a youth leader and men's and adult choir member. He also sang with The Revelations Quartet for over 50 years.



Mr. Briggs is survived by his wife, Coleen Clayton Briggs; two sons, Hank William Briggs and Kendall Alan Briggs and wife Carrie, all of Roxboro; two brothers, Earl Daniel Briggs and Charlie Wesley Briggs, both of Roxboro; four sisters, Frances Briggs Carver, of Roxboro, Linda Briggs Lowery, of Louisburg, Edith Briggs Clayton and Margie Maxine Briggs, both of Roxboro; three granddaughters, Avary Briggs, Grier Elizabeth Briggs and Andelyn Briggs.



Funeral services will be held 3PM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Theresa Baptist Church by the Rev. Herbert Brown and the Rev. Marvin Suitt. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:30-3PM Friday at Theresa Baptist Church prior to the service and at other times at the home.



Pallbearers will be Calvin Oakley, David Clayton, Bud Clayton, Dwayne Sparks, Rodney Bowes, Danny Briggs, Robert Hatcher, and Tim Wade.



Memorials may be made to Theresa Baptist Church Building Fund, 3919 Chub Lake Rd., Roxboro, NC 27574.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com