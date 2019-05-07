William Glover Fuqua



August 4, 1934 - May 4, 2019



Roxboro



William Glover Fuqua, 84, of 209 Somerset Dr., Roxboro, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Fuqua was the son of the late Jack and Hilda Warthall Fuqua. Mr. Fuqua worked for Durham Concrete Service and later Ready Mix for over 40 years. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the East Roxboro Church of God where he was a greeter along with numerous other positions throughout the church. He was a loving husband and father. Mr. Fuqua is preceded in death by his son, William Glover Fuqua, Jr., his brother, Cecil Wayne Bradsher and his sister Marie Trickey.



Mr. Fuqua is survived by his wife, Rosa Burgess Fuqua; four children, Santa Marie Danek, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Pamela Fuqua, of Durham, Todd Fuqua and fiance Shawn Fenimore, of Roxboro and Ted Combs and wife Tammy Jo, of Hurdle Mills; one brother, Andrew Burton Fuqua, of Danville, VA; four grandchildren, Jennifer Ferch, Josh Danek, Troy Combs and Christopher Combs; three great-grandchildren, Jaden Ferch, Emilie Combs and Lucas Combs.



Funeral services will be held 1PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Billy Edwards, the Rev. Stuart Aycock, and the Rev. Andy Ray Carver. Burial will follow in Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7-8:30PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home and at other times at the home.



Pallbearers will be Tommy Mangum, David Windham, Garland Carver, Ronnie Carver, Andy Carver, and Larry Wilson.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com. Published in HeraldSun on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary