Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cameron Grove Baptist Church
816 Berwyn Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Cameron Grove Baptist Church
16 Berwyn Ave
View Map

William Gregory Justice


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gregory Justice Obituary
William Gregory Justice

November 24, 1957 - September 27, 2019

Durham

William "Greg" Justice, 61, died peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital with his family by his side. A native of Durham, William was the son of the late Luther Justice, Jr. and Mary Bell Justice of the home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 5th at Cameron Grove Baptist Church, 816 Berwyn Ave. Interment will follow at Glennview Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 11:00am-12:00pm prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. www.hollowaymemorial.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now