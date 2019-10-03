|
William Gregory Justice
November 24, 1957 - September 27, 2019
Durham
William "Greg" Justice, 61, died peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital with his family by his side. A native of Durham, William was the son of the late Luther Justice, Jr. and Mary Bell Justice of the home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 5th at Cameron Grove Baptist Church, 816 Berwyn Ave. Interment will follow at Glennview Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 11:00am-12:00pm prior to the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. www.hollowaymemorial.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 3, 2019