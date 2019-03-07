William H. Rogers

William Henry Rogers, 88, of The Forest at Duke, died Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was the son of William Fletcher and Edith Link Rogers of Durham. He was a graduate of Duke University ('52) and a Korean War Veteran serving 3 years in the U.S. Navy as an Engineering Officer on the USS McClelland (DE-570) out of Charleston, SC. He was Commanding Officer of the Naval Reserve Surface Division 6-23 in Durham in 1965. He retired from Liggett Group Inc. in 1993, including 5 years with La Tabacalera Mexicana in Mexico City. After retirement, he became CFO of Aqua Technologies, Inc. of Durham, NC and Casper, WY.



In the community, Henry was a deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church and treasurer of their Day School for 5 years. He also spent 10 years serving on the board of the Durham Day Care Council, and he was a Director Emeritus of Caring House, Inc.



Henry lived a life of adventure and was a master raconteur. He was a talented illustrator, calligrapher, painter and potter. He loved to play poker and golf, and go fishing on the Outer Banks. He could fit an elephant in an Igloo cooler and invented ingenious methods to solve everyday challenges. Henry organized paper airplane contests, made trophies for putt-putt tournaments and spent entire days at the movies. He encouraged his family to read and explore. He had a hearty laugh that matched his wonderful sense of humor. Most of all, Henry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend.



He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Christian ("Mac") Rogers and sister, Ann Rogers Harris. He is survived by a sister, Sarah Rogers of Durham, two children: Chris Sutherland (Grant) of Thomasville, NC and Bill Rogers (Ashley) of Atlanta, GA, seven grandchildren: Maryann Loman Cash (Brian), Grant Sutherland, III (Carolyn), John Sutherland (Laura), Heather Rogers Halcik (Joey), David Rogers (Morgan), Kathryn Rogers, Jack Rogers (Anna) and 6 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Caring House, Inc., 2625 Pickett Road, Durham, NC 27705. Following a private graveside service, a reception in his memory will be held Sunday, March 17 at 1 PM at the Forest at Duke, 2701 Pickett Road. Published in HeraldSun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019