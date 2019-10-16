|
|
William "Bill" H. Weldon, Sr.
Durham
William "Bill" H. Weldon Sr., 94, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Durham, the son of the late William David Weldon and Marjorie Eubanks Weldon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Weldon; sister, Jean Hall; and brothers, Claud Weldon, Willard Weldon and Leroy Weldon.
Mr. Weldon graduated from Durham High School then served three years in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving in France and Germany. He then retired from American Tobacco Co. after 36 years. Mr. Weldon was a long time member of former Westwood Baptist Church in Durham.
Mr. Weldon is survived by his son, William "Billy" H. Weldon, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 17 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 16, 2019