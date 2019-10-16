Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park

William H. "Bill" Weldon Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. "Bill" Weldon Sr. Obituary
William "Bill" H. Weldon, Sr.

Durham

William "Bill" H. Weldon Sr., 94, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Durham, the son of the late William David Weldon and Marjorie Eubanks Weldon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Weldon; sister, Jean Hall; and brothers, Claud Weldon, Willard Weldon and Leroy Weldon.

Mr. Weldon graduated from Durham High School then served three years in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving in France and Germany. He then retired from American Tobacco Co. after 36 years. Mr. Weldon was a long time member of former Westwood Baptist Church in Durham.

Mr. Weldon is survived by his son, William "Billy" H. Weldon, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 17 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now