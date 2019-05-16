|
|
William James Hubbard "Bus"
December 9, 1934 - May 12, 2019
Durham NC
William James Hubbard, known to friends as "Bus" passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Bus will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mary; Daughter Sherry and Granddaughter Savon. Bus will also be fondly remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews, 5 sister in laws, and 4 brother in laws.
The homegoing service will be held at
Holloway Funeral Home, 2502 NC Hwy 55, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00pm; visitation at 12:00 noon.
Memorial donations in memory of Bus can be made to Holland Chapel AME Zion Church 360 Burgess rd. Apex NC, 27523
Published in HeraldSun on May 16, 2019