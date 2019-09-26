|
William Randolph Inman
NOVEMBER 1, 1934 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019
Chapel Hill
William Randolph Inman was the first born of five to Enoch and Betty Inman on November 1, 1934. From that day forward, Bill lead a life full of restless ambition. He struck out from Kannapolis, NC in his teens to explore the world outside, landing for a time on a Detroit assembly line bolting in V8's. He enlisted in the Air Force before landing back home, falling in love, and marrying Sandra Henley. Seeking greater career options, he realized that education was the key. Thanks to the GI bill, he worked his way into, and then graduated in accounting from Catawba College in 1959, the first Inman with a degree. Subsequently, as a CPA, he prepared tax returns on the side throughout his life. He moved his growing family to Chapel Hill in 1964 landing a job at UNC and remained with the University until retirement.
Bill was the consummate do-it-yourselfer—whether wrenching on cars, assembling computers, or building a house. He also had a love for music, constantly collecting, that he shared with his family. Later in life, he discovered a love of plants, grafting Azaleas, Crepe Myrtles and the like that will live long into the future. He possessed a special charm that served him well.
His daughter, Lisa, and sons Kyle and Keith, grandsons Cole, Sam, and Joe, granddaughter Robin, survive, as well as sisters Kathleen, Maxine, and brother John.
A memorial service will be held at University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill at 2:00 on Friday, September 27th. The family will gather for visitors at the church at 1:00, prior to the service.
Walker's Furneral Home of Chapel Hill NC is assisting the family.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 26, 2019