Services Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 2205 South Church Street Burlington , NC 27215 (336) 228-8366 Memorial service 2:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church Hwy 70 McLeansville , NC View Map William J. Stambaugh

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William J. "Bill" Stambaugh, Ph.D.



December 1, 1927 - April 22, 2019



Burlington



William J. "Bill" Stambaugh , Ph.D. passed into glory and into the arms of Jesus, his Savior and King, on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in 1927 in Jersey Shore, PA to Ralph and Genevieve Royer Peoples Stambaugh.



He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1946. Bill played trumpet in the jazz band. He served his country in the Army, training in army intelligence toward the end of WWII. Under the GI bill, he studied engineering at Penn State, but changed to Forestry and found his true passion. While at Penn State, he played the flugelhorn and marched in the famous Blue Band. He also met and married Shirley Anne Beckley, the love of his life. They moved to New Haven, CT and Bill earned his Ph.D. in Forestry from Yale. While in New Haven, their first daughter, Amy Lee was born. They moved back to State College for a teaching position, and their second daughter, Linda was born. Daughter number three, Nancy Carol arrived, and shortly after, an offer to teach Forestry at Duke University in Durham, NC.



While earning tenure at Duke, Bill and family spent their summers in the mountains of Virginia working for the VA Forest service. They were wonderful summers that we all remember to this day. Bill retired from Duke after 38 years teaching graduate level forestry, and serving as Associate Dean of the School of Forestry. He was a gifted teacher, who shared his knowledge and passion for the outdoors and God's creation. He remained in contact with many of his students through the years. He and Shirley were members of Cresset Baptist Church in Durham, NC. He rededicated his life to Christ in 2007, and was baptized. Bill was a member of the Rotary Club and had a lifelong passion for fly fishing. Following his retirement from Duke, he and Shirley traveled the USA visiting family friends, former students, and any trout stream that looked promising.



Bill was a 30 year cancer survivor, and spent the last several years of his life with Shirley at Brookdale Assisted Living in Burlington. The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale for their tender and loving care provided to Bill over his last weeks of life. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ralph and Genevieve Stambaugh. He is survived by his cherished wife of 68 years, Shirley B. Stambaugh, daughters Amee Stambaugh-Clark, Linda S. Scoggins (Randy), and Nancie S. Dillon (John). Grandchildren Travis Worthington, Erin Dillon-Glenn (Katie), Amy Azevedo (Chase), Jessica Scoggins, Jonathan Sargent-Dillon (Jesse) and Jacob Scoggins (Hannah). Great-grandchildren Sierra, Wyatt, Ryan, Griffin, Oaklyn, Dawson, and Everett.



A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Hwy 70, McLeansville, NC at 2 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 by Rev. Josh Eller and Rev. Marc Snyder. Following the service, the family will greet visitors in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to In Touch Ministries (Charles Stanley), P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA. 30357.



You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries