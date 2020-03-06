Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Chapel Hill Cemetery
Raleigh Road
Chapel Hill, NC
William Joseph "Bill" Colclough


1938 - 2020
William Joseph "Bill" Colclough Obituary
William "Bill" Joseph Colclough

July 5, 1938 - March 2, 2020

Chapel Hill

William "Bill" Joseph Colclough, age 81, departed this life and went to be with his Savior on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, the late Mr. Connie Lee Colclough and Mrs. Foy Lee (Markham) Colclough, and his beloved sister, Janet C. Tyndall.

Bill was a graduate of Bethesda High School, as well as the University of North Carolina with a degree in History and Education. He also had a master's degree in counseling from the University of North Carolina. He taught history at Lowes Grove Middle School and was a counselor at Jordan High School for the majority of his career. Bill served nearly 40 years in the Public-School system. He was elected President of the Durham County Teachers Association and the Triangle Guidance Association.

Bill was an active Chapel Hill Rotary Club member, a member of the University United Methodist Church and the Chapel Hill Sports Club. He enjoyed having Friday lunch at the Phi Kappa Phi Fraternity where he developed an untold number of friendships with his fraternity brothers over the many years. Bill attended classes at UNC for credits for more than 60 years never missing a semester– longer than anyone else in the history of the university. His love for learning was never ending.

At Bill's request there is no visitation or memorial service; however, friends and family are invited to attend the public graveside service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Chapel Hill Cemetery on Raleigh Road in Chapel Hill.

The Colclough family is under the care of Hall—Wynne Funeral Service. www.hallwynne.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2020
