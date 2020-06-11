William Joseph "Bill" Creech, Sr.
Durham
William Joseph "Bill" Creech, Sr., 78, of Durham, N.C. left for his eternal home on Monday, June 8, 2020 while he was a patient at Duke University Hospital. He was born August 26, 1941 to the late William Leslie Creech and Pauline Barbour Creech. Bill was also predeceased by his infant daughter, Lisa Jo Creech on April 16, 1964.
Bill was a graduate of Southern High School Class of 1959 and served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1965. He retired from IBM after 30 years. He was a member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church.
Bill, also known as "Billy Joe" is survived by his honored and blessed wife, Giovannia Crawford Creech; daughter, Kimberly Hope Earp and husband Steven D. Earp; son, William Joseph Creech, Jr.; granddaughters, Christian Victoria Coen and husband William Carl Coen III, Elisabeth Danielle Earp Morales and husband Henry Martin Morales; great-grandsons, William Carl Coen, IV, and Jackson Daniel Coen; brothers, Kenneth R. Creech and wife Hilda, Keith G. Creech and wife Inez; and sister, Linda Gail Moran and husband Billy Ray.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family invites friends to stop by and pay their respects on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
The entire Creech family would like to thank Duke Regional Hospital ICU Duke University Medical Center, the doctors, nurses and all staff as well a s the Fresenius Dialysis Center for all their support and care. God will bless you forever.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.