Services Walker's Funeral Home 204 N Churton St Hillsborough , NC 27278 (919) 732-2121 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Walnut Grove United Methodists Church Hurdle Mills , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Walnut Grove United Methodists Church Hurdle Mills , NC View Map William Knight

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Knight



December 25, 1939 - April 19, 2019



Hillsborough



William Monroe Knight, son of Gray Knight, and Oscar and Kathleen Brewington, was born December 25th, 1939. Monroe peacefully went to meet his Lord and Savior on April 19th, 2019.



Monroe graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines out of high school.



He wed the greatest woman he ever met, Katherine Johnson Knight, and has been happily married ever since!



Monroe was a sport enthusiast and loved those he coached! After his retirement he worked faithfully in the political arena to influence change! He received the Long Leaf Pine award for his faithful commitment and devotion to the state and his community! Other awards that he received are the Ed Riley Helping Hand Award, the Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellowship Award and the International Moose of the year award!



He was preceded in death by his biological father Gray Knight, his mother Kathleen Brewington, his father Oscar Brewington and his brother Larry Knight!



Monroe is survived by his wife, Katherine Johnson Knight, his daughter Lori Knight Berry and her husband Jay Berry, his son William Knight Jr. and his wife JoAnna Knight. He is also survived by his grandsons Grant Berry, Trey Knight and his granddaughter Katie Knight. He is survived by his brother Bobby Knight Sr., his sister Laverne Martin, and his uncle PH Craig. He also leaves behind all his extended family and lifelong friends.



Monroe was loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed!



The celebration of life service will be at Walnut Grove United Methodists Church in Hurdle Mills, NC on Tuesday April 23rd at 2:00 PM.



The family will receive visitors immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall.



Online register book www.walkersfuneralservice.com



Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is in charge. Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 22, 2019