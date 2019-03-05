|
|
William Lee Lovett
Durham
William "Bill" Lee Lovett, age 91, died at Duke Regional Hospital on March 3rd, 2019. He was born on April 16th. 1927 to the late Willie and Ruth Lovett.
Bill is survived by his wife, Vera Lovett; son, Jack Lovett (Regina); daughter, Carmen Gentry (Marvin), sister, Shirley Bridges, four grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren and special friends, Frank & Teresa Browning and Robert Cotten. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John Lovett.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Liberty Baptist Church, 3864 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27705.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the : https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
The Lovett Family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com ; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 5, 2019