Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
William "Billy" Long

William "Billy" Long Obituary
William "Billy" Long

Hillsborough

William "Billy" Long 74, died on February 2, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert and Emma Walker Long.

Funeral-February 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation one hour before service in the Funeral Home.

Survivors are wife, Kathleen Long; sons, Rodney Whitted (Cassandra), Maurice Whitted (Linda) and Ronald Whitted; step-sons, Joseph Torain Jr. (Tiffany) and Kendon Torain (Sanekka); brother, Eugene Long (Gladys); sisters, Sylvia Jackson and Virginia Jennings; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Public viewing-February 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 5, 2019
