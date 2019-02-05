|
|
William "Billy" Long
Hillsborough
William "Billy" Long 74, died on February 2, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert and Emma Walker Long.
Funeral-February 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation one hour before service in the Funeral Home.
Survivors are wife, Kathleen Long; sons, Rodney Whitted (Cassandra), Maurice Whitted (Linda) and Ronald Whitted; step-sons, Joseph Torain Jr. (Tiffany) and Kendon Torain (Sanekka); brother, Eugene Long (Gladys); sisters, Sylvia Jackson and Virginia Jennings; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Public viewing-February 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 5, 2019