Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St Paul's AME Church
101 N. Merritt Mill Rd.
View Map

William McCauley Jr.

William McCauley Jr. Obituary
William "Chuck" McCauley, Jr.

Chapel Hill

Mr. William "Chuck" McCauley, Jr., 59, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at UNC Memorial Hospital. His service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St Paul's AME Church, 101 N. Merritt Mill Rd. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30PM-1:00PM just prior to the service.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Nicole Humphrey; mother, Esther Atwater McCauley; special aunt, Faye Farrar, aunts, cousins and many friends. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 4, 2019
