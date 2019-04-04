|
|
William "Chuck" McCauley, Jr.
Chapel Hill
Mr. William "Chuck" McCauley, Jr., 59, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at UNC Memorial Hospital. His service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St Paul's AME Church, 101 N. Merritt Mill Rd. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30PM-1:00PM just prior to the service.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Nicole Humphrey; mother, Esther Atwater McCauley; special aunt, Faye Farrar, aunts, cousins and many friends. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 4, 2019