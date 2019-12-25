Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clements Funeral Home
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Clements Funeral Home
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC
William R. Barber

William R. Barber Obituary
William Rudolph Barber

Durham

William Rudolph Barber, 88, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home. Mr. Barber was born in Durham, the son of the late Hesro Barber and Brona Phillips Barber. Mr. Barber served in the U.S. Navy in Korea and was the owner of Barber Electric for 43 years. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. He loved golfing, hunting and fishing.

Mr. Barber is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gladys Laws Barber; son, Rudy Barber and wife Jenny; daughter, Pam Barber; granddaughters, Olivia and Caroline Barber; sisters, Pat Chamberlain and husband Malcolm and Gloria Rutledge.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 30 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham with Dr. Marc Francis officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 29 at Clements Funeral Home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 25, 2019
