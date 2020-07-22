William Kenan Rand, Jr.
October 18, 1926 - July 18, 2020
Durham
William Kenan Rand, Jr. died at Croasdaile Village in Durham on July 18, 2020. A lifelong resident of Durham, he was born on October 18, 1926, to William Kenan Rand, Sr. and Fannie Powell Rand. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-two years, Nancy Hager Rand, and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Rand Lupton (Charles), and is survived by his brother-in-law, John Henry Hager (Margaret) of Richmond, Virginia.
The home where Kenan grew up, located on Watts Street, is now the home where his daughter, Virginia (Ginny) and her husband, John Bowman, have raised their family. Kenan attended Watts Street School, Carr Junior High, and Durham High School, graduating in the class of 1944. After serving as a Seaman First Class in the Philippines from 1945-46, Kenan attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill along with many other returning GIs. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and played football, becoming lifelong friends with many of the gridiron stars of the late 1940s at Carolina.
A civic leader in the community, Kenan worked almost his entire career for the Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company. His son, Hager Rand, currently runs the same business founded by his grandfather in 1906. Kenan also developed and managed Northgate Shopping Center, which became Northgate Mall, and was later managed by his daughter, Ginny Bowman.
Kenan and Nancy believed in giving back to the community in which they lived, and their efforts on behalf of such organizations as United Way, the YMCA, the Durham Chamber of Commerce, local hospitals, and the University of North Carolina, Duke University, and Purdue University (where Nancy attended) were numerous. Among the honors that Kenan received were the Chamber of Commerce's Civic Honor Award in 1973 and nomination as a "Living Legend" by the Coca-Cola Bottlers Association.
Beginning in the 1950s, Nancy and Kenan welcomed friends and family on summer weekends to a cabin on Kerr Lake near Henderson, North Carolina. They taught each of their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with too many friends to count, how to water ski, sail and fish, and this tradition continued for decades.
Kenan's first love as a child was horseback riding. He spent several summers at Camp Sequoyah, a boys' camp in Weaverville, North Carolina, and later taught horseback riding there as a counselor during WWII. In later years, Kenan operated Nutbush Farms in Vance County where he raised Black Angus cattle and horses, some of which were thoroughbreds. Twice he was named NC Thoroughbred Breeder of the Year. An avid sports enthusiast, Kenan attended football, basketball and baseball games throughout his life. He was proud of supporting the UNC Educational Foundation from its inception.
Kenan and Nancy each served as deacons at Watts Street Baptist Church. They were proud to raise four children: Dr. William Kenan Rand, III (Kristine) of Norfolk, Virginia; Ruth Rand Waldrop (Al) of Houston, Texas; Virginia Rand Bowman (John) and Marshall Hager Rand (Stephanie) of Durham. Kenan was equally proud of eleven grandchildren: Will Waldrop (Lauren), Nancy Waldrop, Palmer Bowman (Jaimie), Rachel Rand Smith (Nate), Rebecca Rand, Virginia Waldrop, Jae Bowman (Katie), Alex Rand, Jackson Rand, Ruthie Rand Bybee (Brandon) and Campbell Rand; and six great-grandchildren, Ann Waldrop, Mary Louise Waldrop, Callum Bowman, Charlotte Bybee, Parker Bowman and Eleanor Bybee. His niece, Susan Lupton (Bob Schall) of Durham, and their daughters, Emma Schall (Mitch Wallace) and Margo Schall survive him, as well as the spouses of deceased nephews Charles Lupton (Betty Miyanaga-Lupton), and Kenan Lupton (Linda). Additionally, he is survived by nephews Jack Hager (Katharine) and Henry Hager (Jenna), and numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins on both sides of the family.
Kenan's family and friends will forever remember him fondly and seek to live up to his example of deep love, humor, and perseverance. The family deeply appreciates the kind and compassionate assistance of administrative and health care providers during Kenan's long tenure at Croasdaile Village.
A private family graveside service will be held in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider a memorial contribution to: UNC Educational Foundation – PO Box 2446, Chapel Hill, NC 27515, Phone: (919) 843-2000; Durham YMCA - 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27607, Phone: (919) 719-9622; Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, 1 Coca-Cola Plaza, NAT 17, D-3002, Atlanta, GA 30313, Phone: (800) 306-2653; or to a charitable organization of your choice.
The Rand family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.
