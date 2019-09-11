Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Dobson First Baptist Church Sanctuary
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Dobson First Baptist Church

William Richard Croom


1947 - 2019
William Richard Croom Obituary
William Richard Croom

October 28, 1947 - September 5, 2019

Dobson

Mr. William Richard Croom, age 71, of Dobson passed away Thursday, September 5th 2019 at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. He was born October 28 1947 in Durham County. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8 2019 from 1:30-3:30 PM in the sanctuary of Dobson First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:30 PM. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 11, 2019
