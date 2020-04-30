|
William "Bill" Robert Coghill
Durham
William "Bill" Robert Coghill, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Vance County, the son of the late Thomas Marion Coghill, Sr. and Mabel Ozell Perry Coghill. He was also preceded in death by his son, David Ashley Coghill; grandson, Joshua Hall; and brothers, Thomas Marion Coghill, Jr. and Tex Donald Coghill. Mr. Coghill was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired Realtor and a member of Guess Road Baptist Church.
Mr. Coghill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Gupton Coghill; son, William "Sam" Coghill; daughter, Lisa Gayle Hall and husband Mark; grandchildren, Megan Hall Wicker and husband Brad, Holden Coghill, Hailey Coghill Chavez and husband Joey, Rebekah Hall; great-grandchildren, Railey and Carter Johnson and sisters, Dixie Powell and husband Curtis and Frankie Reardon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Henderson with Pastor Mark Hall officiating. A memorial service will follow at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Coffee Club Boys, Danny Cockman and all of the staff at Liberty Homecare & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guess Road Baptist Church at 3102 Guess Rd. Durham, NC 27705.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 30, 2020