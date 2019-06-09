|
|
William Talmadge Slaughter
April 9, 1927- June 6, 2019
Greensboro
William Talmadge Slaughter was born on April 9, 1927 to Fannie Yarborough and William Abraham Slaughter in Person County, NC. A proud World War II veteran, he served his country in the US Army Infantry. He grew up in the Allensville, Roxboro and Prospect Hill communities. After service, he was employed in the transportation industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Slaughter. He is survived by sons; Danny Ray Slaughter (Janet), Ronald Lee Slaughter (Nancy); grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Slaughter (Dr. Laurel Slaughter), Christopher Scott Slaughter(Lindsey), Noel Slaughter Opsitnick (Mike); great grandchildren, Greta, Ruby, Lily and Ryan Slaughter; brothers and sisters; Katie S."Kay"
Cashion, David L. Slaughter, Barbara Albright, Louise Overby.
The family will receive friends at 1pm on Monday, June 10 , with Funeral services following at 2:00 pm at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Entombment to follow at Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published in HeraldSun on June 9, 2019