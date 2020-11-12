1/1
William "Bill" Trembley Jr.
{ "" }
William "Bill" L. Trembley Jr.

Durham

William "Bill" L. Trembley Jr., 74, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born in Sumter County, South Carolina to the late William "Tex" Louis Trembley Sr. and Thelma Roberson Trembley.

Bill served briefly in the U.S. Navy & then had a long career with General Telephone, now Verizon, working with the Planning Department. He loved fishing and took great pride in teaching his children how to both fresh water & salt water fish. Bill was a sports enthusiast. At a young age, he was very involved in playing baseball, basketball, tennis and golf. He continued with golf, tennis and softball into his adult years & became very involved in coaching the youth baseball, basketball & softball teams for his three children, as well enjoying attending his grandson's basketball games. He also loved the Clemson Tigers. Bill loved the beach. He enjoyed going on vacations each year to anywhere the ocean was. He loved spending time & being with his wife, Phyllis, of 41 years. They both loved to listen to country music together. Bill was a very kind hearted man, loyal friend, loving husband, loving father & loving grandfather to his five grandsons. He loved his family. Anyone that had the privilege of knowing him always knew that he would do anything he could to help.. Heaven received another angel on Friday November 6th.

Bill is survived by his wife, Phyllis "Carr" Trembley & their daughter, Melissa Trembley Schiano Di Scioarro, her husband Antonio & their three children, Luciano, Enzo & Roman; son, William "Trey" L. Trembley III & his wife Monika Polena - Trembley; son, John Scott Trembley & two children, Connor & Dylan & wife Kristen.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM at the funeral home & the service will start @ 2:00 PM.

Flowers can be received at Clements Funeral Home @ 1105 Broad St – Durham - NC - 27705

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
November 11, 2020
A great friend back when I worked with him at GTE in Durham, North Carolina. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Doug Fuller
Friend
