Lake Wales, FL



William Winston Gullie, 90, of Lake Wales, passed Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Lake Wales Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1929 in Durham, North Carolina to the late Charles Vernon and Catherine Grace (Crabtree) Gullie.



Winston was a Retired Retail Manager having managed TG&Y, Grants, and Kress which lead him to travel around the country. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lake Wales and a member many years ago with the Jaycee's in Americus, GA. He also played softball in Americus, GA and church softball in Macon, GA. Winston enjoyed gardening, yardwork, the outdoors, sports, the oldies music, reading the newspaper and was a very friendly neighbor who never met a stranger. He was a member of the Durham High track team, and he enjoyed playing tennis in his younger years. Winston also enjoyed time with his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his sweetheart of 66 years, Marie P. Gullie; his son, Michael Dean Gullie; daughters, Janice Faith and Janet Faye Gullie.



Survivors include his sons, Terry Gullie of Lake Wales, FL, Gary Vaughn Gullie, Sr. and wife Vilma of Warner Robbins, GA; half-brother, Charles Rickey Mims of Nokomis, FL and his wife Polly Ann of Durham, NC; and 2 grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor John Hill officiating.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor John Hill officiating.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.