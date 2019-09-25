|
William Calkins Wise
December 14, 1934 - September 11, 2019
Atlanta
William Calkins Wise (Bill) passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 in Atlanta. He was 85. Bill was born in Jersey City, NJ, the son of Edmund M. Wise and Ellen Gessner (Wise). He was a long time resident of Westfield, NJ and Brookline, MA and more recently Atlanta, GA.
Bill was a lovable man with a great laugh who enjoyed photography, traveling, art, history and tinkering with electronics. He had a lifelong and endless curiosity for learning about the world.
He was a long time member of St. Mary of the Assumption church in Brookline, MA.
Bill married Marie Rose Martin (Wise) currently of Atlanta, in 1981.
Additional survivors are his brother, Edmund M. Wise, Jr. and sister-in-law Cynthia Wise of Chapel Hill, NC. Niece, Nancy Oglesby and great nephews Mark and David Oglesby of Hillsborough, NC. Great niece Maria Oglesby of Los Angeles. Nephew John M. Wise and great nieces Sofia Wise and Tessa Wise of Atlanta.
Services will be held in Atlanta, GA and Natick, MA.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 25, 2019