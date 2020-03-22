|
|
William Doyle "Mr. Bill" Worcester
November 12, 1931 - March 10, 2020
Johns Creek, Geoergia
William Doyle Worcester, "Mr.Bill", age 88, went peacefully into the arms of His Lord and Savior on March 10,2020. He lived at Ivy Hall in Johns Creek Georgia. He joined his wife of 65 years, Barbara Holmes Worcester who preceded him in death in October of 2018. Bill served his country in the Air Force for 20 years before retiring from the armed forces. He then served his community as a vocational teacher until he retired. During his retirement, he became even more active in church, Kiwanis and Meals on Wheels. The memory of his servant's heart, humor, and kindness will be cherished by family and friends alike. He is survived by 3 children - D'Ann Renner (husband Bruce) of Johns Creek, GA., Julie Emory (husband Brian) of Marshall, NC and James Worcester (wife Stefanie) of Graham, NC. Bill had 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Perimeter Church Chapel in John's Creek, GA on April 11, 2020 at 10:30 am. A reception will follow. On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2020