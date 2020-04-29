|
William Yagel
December 6, 1939 - April 24, 2020
Rougemont
William Keith Yagel, age 80, died Friday April 24, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. He was the youngest child of Ivan Cleon Yagel and Reba Garber Yagel in Moyock, NC. The family moved to Chapel Hill, NC in 1956 where he graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1958. He loved his classmates and stayed in touch through reunions. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years and was a patriot who loved his country very much. Bill loved foreign automobiles and competed in road course contests of speed and skill along with oval track racing at Tri-County Speedway. He worked for several foreign auto repair shops in addition to London Marina as a mechanic and service manager. He also ran his own Snap-on and Mac Tools business. He ended his work career with North Carolina Department of Transportation in road maintenance. He worked with a group he truly enjoyed. He retired in 2009. He loved NASCAR, boating on Kerr Lake, the Outer Banks and many visits to the Shenandoah Valley to visit relatives. Bill was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and knew the Lord as his savior. He was formerly married to Sue Kneeshaw the mother of his two children. In 1986, he married Sonja Thompson and they were married for almost thirty-five happy years. We know Bill is enjoying the glories of Heaven and one day we will join him again.
Bill is survived by his wife Sonja Yagel, son William Keith Yagel II (wife Cathy) of Durham, NC; stepson, Larry Pendergraft (wife Carolyn) of Mocksville, NC; daughter Kelly Yagel James (husband Sam) of Rougemont NC; one sister Janice Boyce of Hertford NC; seven grandchildren: Casi Vandergrift, Kara Cockrell, Alyson Modin, Heather Pendergraft, Randall Pendergraft, Dustin Wheeler, Jessica Wheeler, and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The s Project or The Cross Branded Cowboy Church of Bahama NC. A memorial service will be done at a later date because of the present presence of the Corona Virus.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2020