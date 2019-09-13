Home

Willie Gilliard

Willie Gilliard Obituary
Willie Albert Gilliard

May 28, 1925 - September 8, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Willie Albert Gilliard, age 94, who passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Durham VA Medical Center.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Florence W. Gilliard; sons, Nicolis A. Gilliard, Kenneth Gilliard and Brian A. Owens; two grandchildren, Kenneth Jr. and Kristen; one great grandchild; and a host of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Willie's life will be held at St. Joseph AME Church, 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27707 on Saturday, September 14th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions be made to:

St. Joseph AME Church

memo: Berean Bible Class
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 13, 2019
