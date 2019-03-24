|
|
Willie Jerome Weingard, Jr.
April 4, 1950 - March 22, 2019
Hillsborough
Willie Weingard moved on to his heavenly home on Friday afternoon, March 22nd, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He attended Orange High School and enlisted in the Army and served over in Vietnam. He was self-employed and did home improvements for over forty years.
He enjoyed cat fishing and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Weingard, Sr. and Virginia "Sally" Terrell Weingard, brothers, John and Carlton Weingard and sister, Darlene Daughton. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Medlin Weingard, Sons, Tommy (Andrea) Franklin of Hillsborough and Brendan Weingard of the home, daughter, Amy (Scott) Holder of Wake Forest and six loving grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3 PM Monday in Hillsborough Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will be in New Sharon Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Sunday in Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough.
