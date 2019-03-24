Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Hillsborough Pentecostal Holiness Church

Willie Jerome Weingard Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Jerome Weingard Jr. Obituary
Willie Jerome Weingard, Jr.

April 4, 1950 - March 22, 2019

Hillsborough

Willie Weingard moved on to his heavenly home on Friday afternoon, March 22nd, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He attended Orange High School and enlisted in the Army and served over in Vietnam. He was self-employed and did home improvements for over forty years.

He enjoyed cat fishing and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Weingard, Sr. and Virginia "Sally" Terrell Weingard, brothers, John and Carlton Weingard and sister, Darlene Daughton. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Medlin Weingard, Sons, Tommy (Andrea) Franklin of Hillsborough and Brendan Weingard of the home, daughter, Amy (Scott) Holder of Wake Forest and six loving grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3 PM Monday in Hillsborough Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will be in New Sharon Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Sunday in Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now