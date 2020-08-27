1/1
Willie Lee Tanner
Willie Lee Tanner

Butner

Willie Lee Tanner was born on May 31, 1932 to the late Goldie Jones and Nathaniel Tanner. He entered eternal rest on August 18,2020.

He was the second oldest of nine children and educated in the Granville County School System.

Willie Lee joined Greenfield Baptist Church at an early age.

He was united in holy matrimony to Katie Lee Goss on January 2, 1951 and from this union five children were born.

Willie Lee worked for the State of North Carolina for thirty-four years and received many accolades and awards, including personal recognition from then-governor, Jim Hunt. After retiring, he started his own floor finishing business where he flourished for twenty-two years. He was always so proud to look back at all he had accomplished when given the opportunity to become a self-made man.

Anyone who knew Willie Lee knew how much he loved his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories - all he needed was an audience of one. He was well-known for being a sharp dresser. Folks used to say "Tanner, lookin' good!" And he would say "1 know it...some of us got it ... some of us don't!" His favorite pastimes included fishing, cleaning cars, shopping, and shining his Stacy Adams shoes.

In his latter months Willie Lee rededicated his life to the Lord Jesus the Son of the Living God and looked forward to being in eternal peace and comfort with Him.

Willie Lee was preceded in death by his son, Michael Tanner (Linda).

His life and memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife, Katie Lee Tanner; four children, Willie "James" Tanner (Barbara) of Stem, North Carolina, Anna "Kay" Brooks (Henderson) of Creedmoor, North Carolina, Barbara "Lois" Williams (Sylvester) of Durham, North Carolina, and "Steve" Demont Tanner of Garner, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Tonya, Diya, Michelle, Adande, Nanyamka, Melinda, and Justin; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe Louis Tanner . (Mary Lee) of Creedmoor, North Carolina, one sister, Essolene Waterman of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other living relatives and dear friends.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
