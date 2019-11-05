|
Willie David McAllister
December 1, 1932 - November 2, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Willie David McAllister, age 86, who passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Willie leaves to cherish his memories his four daughters, Beverly McAllister Yancey, Brenda McAllister, Sharon McAllister Pickett and Sherie McAllister; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Willie's life will be held at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 NC Highway 55, Durham, North Carolina 27713 on Thursday, November 7th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Life Celebration Service at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Willie David McAllister will be laid to rest in Beechwood Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 5, 2019